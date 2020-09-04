Lagos govt retains ban on night clubs, cinemas, bars

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it has not lifted the restrictions on opening of bars, restaurants, night clubs, lounges and cinemas, despite relaxation of the curfew to four hours (12.00a.m to 4.00a.m) by the Presidential Task Force.

It said all owners of hospitality establishments were warned to restrict their operations to 50% of their occupancy rate as directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in addition to observing the guidelines on physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water or using of hand sanitisers.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said events centre operators were also to ensure that participants at any event in their premises did not exceed 50% capacity of the design of their halls while strict compliance with the two-metre spacing between seats must be strictly enforced.

He added that the monitoring and compliance teams from the Lagos State Special Task Force would step-up enforcement to ensure that entertainment and event centres did not violate COVID-19 regulations.

“Non-compliance with the guidelines on COVID-19 will attract maximum sanctions in accordance with the law,” Omotoso said.