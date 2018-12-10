EFCC raids Atiku’s sons’ apartments in Abuja

Mr. Paul Ibe, the Head of the Atiku Media Office, on Monday, said that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided the apartments of Aliyu and Mustapha Atiku-Abubakar, two sons of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Maitama, Abuja.

Ibe in an interview with our correspondent said EFCC conducted the search on the apartment where Aliyu and Mustapha live on Saturday. He added that they found nothing incriminating on Atiku’s sons.

According to him, the search was an act of intimidation of Atiku, who he said officials of the Muhammadu Buhari government perceived as their ‘tomentor-in-chief.’