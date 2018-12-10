Elections: Politicians insert money in sandwich to buy votes – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that the umpire does not buy or sell votes during elections.

Yakubu said he was at the ongoing public hearing organised by the National Assembly to hear from those who buy votes, how they do it.

Those in attendance were President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; other leaders and members of the National Assembly, political parties, security agencies, among others.

According to the INEC boss, one of the way‎s through which politicians beat security to buy votes during elections is to insert currency notes in sandwiches in the guise that voters were being fed.

“We talk too much as a nation. We should stop talking and do more for our country,” he said.