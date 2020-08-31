El-Rufai orders arrest of alleged herder killers in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has asked security agencies to arrest the killers of a 12-year-old herder, Usman Abdullahi, by some persons at Sabzuro-Tunga Nok Road in Jaba Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, commended Fulani and Ham leaders in Jaba for de-escalating tension and keeping the peace after the incident.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, gave the commendation on behalf of the governor on Saturday during a peace advocacy engagement between leaders of both ethnic groups at Ungwan Tunga in Nok District.

Aruwan, who visited the parents of the deceased at their settlement in company with the District Head of Nok, Fulani leaders, security officials, and Jaba LGA Chairman, commiserated with them over the unfortunate incident.

He gave an assurance that the government shared in their grief and promised that effort was ongoing by the security agencies to apprehend those behind the death of their son.

The commissioner also commended them for not taking the law in their hands but chose to report the matter to the appropriate authorities.

He called for the sharing of vital information with the government and security agencies to enhance timely intervention to emerging security challenges.

On his part, the Chairman of Jaba LGA, Benjamin Jock, explained that Usman Abdullahi was killed by yet-to-be-identified persons on the outskirts of Sabzuro-Tunga Nok Road some days ago and his body was dumped inside a bush.

Usman’s father, Abdullahi Wakili, who spoke in Hausa, thanked the government delegation for the visit.

He also assured them of absolute recourse to the law, hence their cooperation with security personnel investigating the case.

Wakili said, “All I know is that despite all that happened, I leave everything for God. I know that security operatives are doing their best. I pray that God will help them during their investigation to find the culprit.

“I also thank His Excellency, the governor of Kaduna State for his support. May God lead you all back to your various destinations safely.”

Jaba is one of the most peaceful local government areas in Kaduna State with no record of ethno-religious conflicts.

To ensure lasting peace in the LGA, the state government said it would provide needed support for the security agencies to investigate and arrest Usman’s killers with a view to bringing them to justice.