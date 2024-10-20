Thomas Olamide, one of the protesters arrsted at Lekki tollgate in Lagos, on Sunday, has raised an alarm over alleged theft.

Daily Trust had reported how some of the protesters who converged on the Lekki tollgate in commemoration of the shooting by soldiers on October 20, 2020, were arrested.

Young persons protesting against police brutality had called for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over brutality.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had declared curfew, but the protesters refused to leave the tollgate, prompting deployment of soldiers.

The soldiers had opened fire, resulting in deaths, according to witnesses, but the military authorities and the federal government denied the killings.

In honour of the protesters, some persons assembled at the tollgate on Sunday morning but the police forcefully dispersed them and arrested others in the process.

This had triggered condemnation, with civil rights activists insisting that the right to protest in enshrined in the Constitution.

Hours later, Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Olanrewaju Ishola, ordered the release of all the detained protesters.

Olamide, one of the protesters detained at State’s Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos, said while they were not tortured at the police station, not all their valuables were released.

“They took us to Panti, Yaba and did not torture us but we demanded for our belonging but they have not released them. The police took part of our money and valuables from some of us. Can you imagine? Personally, I had N25,000 in my wallet, but I met N9500,” she said.

While commenting on the release of the protesters, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said, “All protesters in our custody have been released. CP Olanrewaju Ishola was on ground at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to personally see to that.”

However, he did not address the issue of the missing valuables.