Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has issued Staff of Office to the reinstated Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Kirmau Mai Gabas).

Daily Trust reports that the Emir, now with second class status was reinstated after the reinstatement of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

Emir Abdulkadir had accepted dethroning after the repeal of the Kano Emirates law by the State House of Assembly and was subsequently reappointed by the governor.

While issuing the Staff of Office to the emir, Governor Yusuf urged him to lead by example and represent his people as expected.

While extolling the virtues of the emir the governor described him as a man of integrity, simplicity and honesty.

Governor Yusuf enjoined the emir to live by the tenets of his office and in peace with his people.

He expressed confidence that the emir would sustain the legacy of his late father by upholding social justice in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

Emir Abdulkadir succeeded his late father, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who died on September 22 at the age of 91.