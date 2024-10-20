The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has recommended the expulsion of former Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, for allegedly acting against the party’s interests in the state.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the state PDP Caretaker Chairman, Dare Adeleke, said the call for Fayose’s expulsion was due to his alleged anti-party activities and misconduct, including his public endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He explained that the recommendation for Fayose’s expulsion was part of the submissions made to the Tom Ikimi-led Disciplinary Panel and the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Reconciliation Committee.

Adeleke spoke in reaction to a statement by Fayose on a television programme that PDP was dead in Ekiti State.

On Saturday, the former governor, while inaugurating the Dehead/Faglo Road and electrification project recently completed, reiterated his support for the second term bid of Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress.

Fayose said to Oyebanji, “I am very proud of you. You have done well. We will continue to be with you. You have gone far in terms of development. Let me wait for that person who will say you have not done well. I am going to stand by you”.

However, Adeleke stated that Fayose’s action had embarrassed the PDP and could mislead the public about the party’s true values.

Adeleke urged the national leadership to expel Fayose and his allies, warning that keeping them in the PDP would be detrimental, as their loyalty no longer lies with the party.

He said, “The PDP has set up a disciplinary committee headed by Chief Tom Ikimi. We (CTC) have met with the committee. Our position is that Ayo Fayose must be expelled from the party”.

Speaking of the former governor’s comments, Adeleke said, “My reply is very simple, that Fayose is not a member of PDP anymore. So, whatever he says is being said to soothe or massage the ego of his boss, Oyebanji. Oyebanji is his boss now.

“If a man (Fayose) shouts on top of the roof that Oyebanji came to his house 18 times in two years – what is he (the governor) doing there? Sharing Ekiti’s money, going to Fayose to give him Ekiti’s money! What is the governor doing there?

“Fayose is a person who wants everything to himself. If Fayose is now telling the whole world he can do this, he can do that, it is because he wants more money from Oyebanji, and Oyebanji will surely give it to him. He needs to say something sweet. He knows that he is doing it for something”.

The PDP CTC chairman wondered how the basis upon which anybody could express support for Oyebanji, who he said had failed Ekiti State in the last two years in the areas of infrastructure, health, security, education and others.

“Where are the infrastructures here in Ekiti? I have not seen much infrastructure in the state, and the roads are in a state of decadence. The health sector is bad.

“We must confront the reality of the past two years under the present administration of Governor Oyebanji. It is regrettable that this period has been marked by a glaring lack of progress, with many areas of development and governance left unattended,” Adeleke said.

The PDP CTC chairman, who condemned Fayose’s actions, encouraged him “to take the bold and honest step of officially decamping rather than openly aligning himself with an opposing party and misleading others into his self-serving interests.

“Our focus is on strengthening Ekiti PDP. Fayose’s behaviour only serves to weaken our collective efforts. As we continue this journey of rebuilding, I urge all party members to remain focused and avoid any form of distraction that could derail our progress.

“The work ahead is crucial, and we must stand united in our mission. I also encourage everyone to support the Local Government Caretaker Committees as they strive to rebuild and restore our party’s strength across all levels in Ekiti State.

“Together, we can achieve a renewed and vibrant PDP that serves the people of Ekiti with integrity and purpose,” Adeleke said, urging Ekiti people to remain calm, patient, and vigilant.

“In 2026, we must reject this cycle of neglect and choose leadership that genuinely prioritizes our collective well-being and development,” he added.