Enugu Airport to resume operations as Minister lands for inauguration

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport came alive on Saturday, after 370 days of closure, with an aircraft conveying the Hon. Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika and his entourage landing on the new runway.

The minister was at the airport for the final round of inspection of rehabilitation works in the airport prior to the official reopening of the complex.

After the inspection, Sirika stated that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is ready for the resumption of flights.

The Federal Government had in August 2019 shut down Akanu Ibiam International Airport over security reasons.

Some of the reasons include its bad runway and landing aids, the presence of a market close to the airport attracting birds, leading to constant bird strikes.

Others are also included the wrong placement of the state radio station mast directly facing the runways.

However, the minister, who landed at the airport on Saturday evening with a private jet, No.5N-PAZ said that he was delighted to have been in the flight that landed at the airport.

He said he had arrived ahead of the August 30, the official reopening of the airport to inspect the readiness of the facility for flight resumption.

“We are ready for the official reopening of this airport tomorrow and I am happy that we have been able to achieve this as scheduled,” Sirika said.

However, it was observed that the runway and other ancillary works, including the lighting system are ready but work is still ongoing in the reception, perimeter fence, drainages, and the main gate.