Kwara deputy governor recovers from coronavirus

Kwara State Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) three weeks after contracting the deadly virus.

Alabi had tested positive two days after clocking 57 on 1 August, alongside his wife, Abieyuwa.

However, the spokesperson of the technical committee on COVID-19 and chief press secretary to Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement on Saturday revealed that deputy governor has recovered.

He said: “On Friday evening, August 28th, the result of a repeat test by His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 Mr. Kayode Alabi came back negative.

“This means the Deputy Governor is free of the virus and would be back to his desk.

“The government thanks members of the public for their support and prayers, and the medical team for their hard work. The government equally wishes all of our remaining patients, including the wife of the deputy governor, safe recovery like the deputy governor, while calling on everyone to not let down their guards as every step is being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.”

Mr Alabi, who doubles as head of the committee on COVID-19, and his wife had tested positive about three weeks ago.