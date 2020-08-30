Policeman in custody for shooting teenager over pregnancy

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested the policeman who shot a teenager, Ledisi Kote, 19 for impregnating a girl.

This is coming as the 19-year-old teenager has finally undergone his first surgery and he is responding to treatment.

The reckless Police Inspector attached to Kpor Police Division in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers who shot Ledisi Kote on the leg has been arrested and detained at the Rivers State Criminal Investigation Department on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Joseph Mukan.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the arrest.

“Immediately we got the complaint, the Police Inspector was disarmed and arrested. He is presently undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan.”

Tuka Loenyie, a human rights advocate, who is also the whistle-blower of the incident gave an update on the current state of Ledesi Kote by reporting that although the victim of gunshot had successfully completed the first surgery, the doctors said that he was yet to undergo the second and third surgery to repair the damage the Police’s AK-47 did to his left leg.