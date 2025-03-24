An explosion at the Soku oil facility operated by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State has been confirmed.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained—whether it was caused by equipment failure, sabotage, or an attack on the facility.

However, following the intractable political crisis in Rivers State and the alleged impeachment notice to suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the State Assembly, there have been several reports of explosions in different oil facilities in Rivers State in the last week.

Some of the alleged reports of explosions were false. For example, the viral video that circulated on social media alleging that suspected militants bombed two Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) flow stations at Cawthorne Channel in the State was false.

It was confirmed that the explosion was an old clip from a February 19, 2025, explosion at Cawthorne Channel 1 in Iloamatoru, Bonny, which claimed three lives.

The reports on explosions at Bodo Community in Ogoniland, as well as the one at Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of the State, were true, but others were false.

President Bola Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast on March 18, while declaring a six-month state of emergency on Rivers State, cited the incidents of explosions as part of his reasons to mitigate the attacks on oil infrastructure.

Confirming the latest incident in Soku, the Executive Director of Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), a grassroots non-governmental organisation (NGO) with a presence in communities across the Niger Delta, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said the explosion was accompanied by fireballs.

However, the Soku Kingdom has described as false the escalating reports on social media that fire engulfed the Soku gas plant.

The General Secretary of Soku Kingdom, Mr. Witness Alasia, said that although there was a fire outbreak on one of the gas pipelines along the Soku-Abua-Rumuji right of way, the Soku gas plant, which is one of the major feeders of the nation’s economy, is safe and in perfect working condition.

Part of the statement reads: “On behalf of the leadership of the Soku Kingdom, I write to debunk the falsehood escalating on all social media that there was an explosion in the Soku Gas Plant. It is disheartening and worrisome that people will mischievously misinform the public with a baseless and untrue story.”

“The public should disregard this unguided and untrue report. We use this medium to inform the public that Soku and her satellite communities are safe and calm. Regards.”