Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a 42-year-old Indian lady, Ms. Neetu Neetu at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, with 72 parcels of heroin factory sealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

The class A drug consignment weighing a total of 11 kilogrammes was recovered from Neetu’s luggage after a thorough search, following processed credible intelligence, during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand via Vietnam and Doha at the arrival hall of the Kano airport on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The arrest of Neetu signifies a growing attempt by drug trafficking organisations to hire white ladies and foreign nationals to move illicit drugs through the Nigerian borders, a bid that vigilant NDLEA operatives have consistently frustrated with the aid of modern technological tools and proactive intelligence, says Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) in his immediate reaction to Neetu’s arrest.