FCMB promotes 537 staff

FCMB Group Plc and its commercial and retail banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited, have promoted 537 staff. The promotion is part of the Group’s tradition of rewarding and motivating employees for higher productivity.

The group said in a statement yesterday that the promotion exercise is significant because it is coming at a time of challenges in the Nigerian business environment with its attendant ripple effects on the industry.

Speaking on the promotion, the Divisional Head, Corporate Services of FCMB, Felicia Obozuwa, said the decision to elevate the 537 staff is in line with the organisation’s best-place-to-work philosophy geared towards identifying, inspiring and rewarding excellence.

FCMB Group Plc is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria, with three wholly-owned subsidiaries: First City Monument Bank Limited (and its two subsidiaries, Credit Direct Limited and FCMB (UK) Limited), FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited (as well as its subsidiaries, First City Asset Management Limited and CSL Trustees Limited).

Recently, FCMB Group acquired Legacy Pension Managers Limited by increasing its initial 22% stake to 88.2% in the company, which is one of the leading pension fund administrators in Nigeria.