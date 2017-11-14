Tanzanian ex-PM commends UBA for Africa Award

Former Prime Minister of Tanzania, Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, has commended the United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc, for sponsoring the African of the Year award in the last ten years.

Dr. Salim said this yesterday when he formally handed-over the chairmanship of the Prize Committee of the Award to Botswana’s former President, Festus Mogae in Dar es Salam, according to a statement by Associate Director of Daily Trust, promoters of the award, Aliu Akoshile.

Dr. Salim described UBA’s commitment to the award project as exemplary and in the true spirit of African brotherhood and philanthropy.

He implored other corporate organizations across Africa to commit their resources to the rapid socio-economic development of the continent in all areas of endeavour.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Daily Trust, Mr. Kabiru A. Yusuf, expressed appreciation to UBA’s Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, who approved the bank’s sponsorship commitment in 2008 when he was GMD/CEO.

He also commended Mr. Elumelu’s successors, Mr. Phillip Oduoza and the current GMD/CEO, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka for their support to the award project.

UBA Plc has supported the African of the Year award by donating the US$50,000 prize to winners since 2008.