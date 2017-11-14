Rohr confirms Idowu for 2018 World Cup

The invitation of Amkar Perm star Brian Idowu to the Super Eagles was not to make up the numbers, with Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr more or less promising to include the defender in the 23-man squad list for the World Cup.

The 25-year-old will make his debut for Nigeria when they take on Argentina in a glamour friendly in Krasnodar this evening, Rohr has confirmed.

‘’A year ago, Idowu was invited to the national team, but then he did not play because of the difficulty with the limit on the foreign players in the Russian championship,’’ said Rohr to Sport Express Russia.

‘’But now the situation has changed. And tomorrow he is likely to play.

‘’I look forward to Brian not only as a good interpreter in Russia, but also as a full-fledged player who will make the World Cup roster.’’

Idowu is also eligible to represent Russia at international level because he was born in Saint Petersburg to a Nigerian father and his mother is half-Russian, half-Nigerian.