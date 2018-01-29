FG approves construction of irrigation dam in Cross River

The Federal Government has approved the construction  of an irrigation dam at Ijegwu community  in Yala Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State to facilitate dry season  farming in the area.

The dam along with four others which are being rehabilitated in Obudu, Ikom  and Boki Local Government Areas  will be put  to use in the irrigation of farmlands during the dry season farming of crops such as rice, vegetables and okra in the state.

Mr Bassey Mkposong,  Managing Director of Cross River Development  Authority,   who stated this in Calabar, weekend, while addressing staff and  stakeholders, said procurement exercise for the award of contract had been completed  and everything  put  in place for construction work to commence before the onset of rains.

“It is a dream come true that the Federal Government has answered our prayers with the approval for the construction of a dam in Ijegwu with the award of contract for the dam.

The dam in conjunction with four others under rehabilitation will maximize food production in the state,” he said.

