Arsenal closes in on Aubameyang deal

Arsenal is thought to be closing in on a deal to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Having previously had two bids rejected for the Gabonese striker, a third bid of £60m is thought to close to being accepted by Dortmund.

However, the deal will not progress until a replacement has been found for the 28-year-old who has scored 13 goals in the league so far this season.

Reported replacements for Aubameyang include Oliver Giroud and Chelsea attacker Michy Batshuayi.

Aubameyang returned to the Dortmund side at the weekend, playing 90 minutes but remained anonymous in their 2-2 home draw with Freiburg.

Arsenal will now be hoping that Dortmund can move quickly in the market to wrap up a deal for Aubameyang before 11 pm GMT deadline on January the 31st. – Bein Sports.