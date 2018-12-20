FG Declares December 25, 26, January 1 Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 25th, Wednesday 26th of December 2018 and Tuesday 1st January 2019 as Public Holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined all Christian faithful and Nigerians to use the period in praying earnestly for the betterment and development of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the director of media and communication, Mohammed Manga, the minister further called on Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain peace and unity in the country before, during and after the general elections and in the spirit of the season.

” General Dambazau urged all Nigerians both at home and abroad to support the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination and sustained efforts towards a peaceful, united and virile nation.

“The Minister wishes Nigerians Happy Christmas and New Year Celebrations.