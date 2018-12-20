PDP lauds Saraki at 56

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday described the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, as a patriotic leader and exceptional administrator.

It said Saraki had continued to make sacrifices for the unity, stability, development and protection of democratic tenets and good governance in Nigeria.

The party, in a statement by the its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, congratulated Saraki, who is also the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, on his 56th birthday.

The party said, “Saraki is a pillar of democracy; a very courageous and patriotic leader and an exceptional administrator, who has continued to make sacrifices for the unity, stability, development and protection of democratic tenets and good governance in our dear nation.

“Saraki’s courage in providing outstanding leadership in the National Assembly, with which he has upheld the independence of the legislature and its focus in serving only the interest of the people, despite the harassment, intimidation and siege on his persons and the parliament by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Executive, is commendable.”

The party stated that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation had recorded success in its consultations across Nigeria particularly in the national consensus to elect its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of Nigeria.

It added, “Saraki’s leadership in the PPCO has reinforced the party and its presidential candidate’s focus on issue-based campaign, national consensus building and proffering of solutions to the myriad of problems caused by the incompetent, divisive, vindictive and overtly corrupt administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which has been rejected by Nigerians.”