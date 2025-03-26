Following four decades of broken promises, the Federal Government appears to be adopting a phased approach to finally complete the long-abandoned National Library project.

Specifically, it will resume work on the 19-year-old abandoned National Library from June this year with the aim of completing Basement Levels One and Two, ground floor, first, second floors as well as external works.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during a tour of the edifice in company with the National Librarian, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, some senior directors of the Federal Ministry of Education and team of consultants.

Designed in 1981, construction started in 2006 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the tune of N8.9bn with an initial completion period of 22 months. However, work stopped in 2012.

The Guardian reports that the contract of the Library, which lies fallow on Plot 35, Cadastral Business District, in the Federal Capital Territory, was awarded to Reynolds Construction Company.

Speaking after inspecting the project, Alausa said the Tinubu administration has the political will to complete the project.

He, however, did not give a specific timeline on when the first phase will be completed.

According to him, although the Ministry is still awaiting the consultants’ cost estimate, he acknowledged that completing the national monument would likely require an enormous investment, running into hundreds of billions.

“Even the quotation that the contractor quoted a few years ago to complete the project was about N90billion.

“If we have to go back to do the costing, it will cost into hundreds of billions. But what we have been able to do is to be innovative in moving this project forward. We will begin by finishing the Basement Level One, Basement Level Two, ground floor, first floor, second floor and external works.

“We have enough funds to complete it but we are still waiting for the final costing based on what the consultants will put together with regards to the bill of quantities. And the contractor will cone back to us on how much it is going to cost to do this level of construction.”

He also disclosed that the President has instructed the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to release funds for completion of the project.

“I can tell you today, the President has directed TETFund to put money aside – a certain percentage of their budget – for us to start using for this project,” he said.

“We have some money now to move back to site. We have dedicated funds from TETFund to go back to site. And I’ve spoken to the consultant and the contractors that we have a deadline of moving back to site on or before June of this year, 2025.”