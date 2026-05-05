The Coroner’s Court sitting at the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos Island, on Tuesday suspended further hearing in the inquest into the death of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege, pending directives from the Chief Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada.

The proceedings were halted after counsel from the Lagos State Attorney-General’s office informed the court that Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, had directed that the matter be suspended until after a meeting with all parties scheduled for May 12, 2026.

Coroner Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, however, faulted the directive, stressing that the court was independent of the Ministry of Justice.

“I find it very appalling that the Attorney-General would take such steps without informing the court. The AG does not have the power, under the principle of separation of powers, to direct the court,” she ruled.

Counsel for the deceased’s parents, Adeyinka Aderemi (SAN), told the court that parties had earlier received a letter fixing the meeting for Tuesday, but were only informed late Monday that it had been rescheduled.

He said the father of the deceased was present in court and ready to testify.

The inquest, which began on February 25, is probing the circumstances surrounding Nkanu’s death after he was referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital for medical procedures.

The child reportedly died in the early hours of January 7, 2026, following the procedures, while arrangements were being made to transfer him to Johns Hopkins Hospital.