A 16-year-old girl has alleged that she was subjected to torture, unlawful detention, and harassment by operatives of the Kwara State Police Command after she was arrested during a search for her fugitive brother.

Her account, which surfaced in a viral video, has sparked public concern and renewed attention on alleged abuses during police operations.

The teenager, Esther Aransiola, said officers stormed her family home in Kwara State in search of her brother, who was wanted in connection with an alleged theft.

She said they ended up taking her into custody when they didn’t find her brother at home.

She claimed that her detention quickly turned abusive, with officers beating her and confining her in a cell.

“It was my brother that misbehaved and they have arrested my mother before and got bailed before they came to arrest me,” she said.

In her narration, she also alleged that one of the officers involved, identified as Jimoh, had previously made advances toward her and later used her arrest as an opportunity to threaten her.

“When I got there they beat me and locked me in a cell. One man, Jimoh, among the police officers there, has made advances at me before, and when we got there he said God has caught me that I have gotten to the place he will punish me,” she said.

She further alleged that she was pressured to reveal her brother’s whereabouts under threat of imprisonment.

“He locked me inside the cell, they didn’t allow me to come outside. He said if I didn’t tell them my brother’s whereabouts that I would go to jail,” she added.

The teenager alleged sustained beatings and isolation, insisting the treatment continued throughout her detention.

“He tortured me brutally,” she said, her voice breaking in the recording.

As of press time, the Kwara State Police Command had not issued a public response to the allegations.

A resident, Ojo Abayo, told Daily Trust on Tuesday that “She has been relocated from the community now.

“And do you know she had ulcer while she was locked up and they refused to release her despite her plea. Is it even lawful to arrest her in place of her fugitive brother”, he queried.

Several calls to the commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo were not answered.

When contacted, the Police PRO, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi SP, requested a WhatsApp message which was sent. She was yet to reply before the filing of this report on Tuesday.

On Monday, the command confirmed the arrest of the minor for allegedly aiding the escape of her brother.

It said the suspect is wanted in connection with a housebreaking and theft incident in Arandun community, Irepodun Local Government Area.

The development followed a complaint lodged at the Arandun Police Division when residents reported a case of housebreaking and theft within the community.

The prime suspect, identified as 19-year-old Timothy Aransiola, had fled the community shortly after the report was made.

“Subsequent investigations and intelligence gathering by operatives reportedly linked the suspect’s movements to his younger sister, Esther Aransiola, who was alleged to have played a role in helping him evade capture”.

“The teenager was taken into custody as part of efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s escape and to determine the extent of her alleged involvement.

“During interrogation, she was cautioned in accordance with standard procedure and her statement was duly obtained to aid the ongoing investigation.

“She was however released to her guardian on bond after preliminary findings, while inquiries into the matter remain active”, she said.