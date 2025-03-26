Following the disturbing cases of insecurity in the 27 local councils of Imo State, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed a special intervention unit made up of 60 police personnel to tackle it.

The unit had been launched in July 2023 to carry out the mission of tackling surging insecurity and crime.

A statement issued on Monday evening by the Imo State police command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said the deployment was to enhance commitment, enthrone peace, tackle criminal activities and ensure security across the state.

The statement reads: “In a decisive effort to ensure the safety and well-being of Imo State residents, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to Imo State.

“This deployment is part of the IGP’s ongoing commitment to enhancing peace, tackling criminal activities, and ensuring security across the state.”

Okoye, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), continued: “The SIS deployment, comprising over 60 specially trained and equipped personnel, is tasked with reducing crime, dismantling criminal networks, and addressing security threats to the state’s stability.

“The unit will work as a unified force in collaboration with the Imo State Police Command, other security agencies, and local vigilantes to implement a comprehensive strategy for enhancing public safety across the state.

“The deployed personnel will be strategically stationed across the state’s three senatorial districts, with a particular focus on areas that have experienced heightened security concerns.

“This strategic approach will enable the SIS unit to effectively address critical security issues and enhance public safety throughout the state.”

He said Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, expressed gratitude to the IGP for the proactive deployment of the SIS and acknowledged the invaluable support of the Executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

“The Governor’s unwavering commitment, particularly in welfare and logistics has been instrumental to the success of the deployment and has significantly boosted the morale of the personnel.

“The SIS unit, launched in July 2023, has played a key role in addressing nationwide security challenges. Its deployment further reinforces the NPF’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Imo State residents.”