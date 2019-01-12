FG orders CJN to vacate office for non-declaration of assets

The Federal Government has asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to vacate his office over failure to declare his assets as required by the law.

The CJN would be arraigned on Criminal Charges over alleged sundry asset declaration issues, before the Justice Umar Danladi led- Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja,for failing to declare his assets as required by law.

He would also be charged for operating Bank Domiciliary Foreign Currency Accounts, which comprised of Dollars Account, Pound Sterling Account and Euro Account which are alleged to be contrary to relevant laws, especially for public office holders.

The charge against Justice Onnoghen has already being filed and served on him last Friday at his official residence in Abuja .

Justice Nnoghen whose appointment suffered unprecedented delay by President Muhammadu Buhari over undisclosed issues may be the first CJN in Nigeria to be arraigned for criminal charges by the Federal Government.

It is gathered that eminent lawyers have volunteered to put their services at the disposal of Justice Onnoghen in the bid to rescue him from the claws of the government.

It was under the leadership of Justice Onnoghen that the acquittal of Senate’s President Bukola Saraki’s false asset declaration case was upheld by the Supreme Court.