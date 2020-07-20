Third Mainland Bridge: FG, Lagos inspect alternative routes

Four days to the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and the Lagos State Government on Sunday inspected repair works being done on alternative routes.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, during the assessment tour, noted that the rehabilitation process was progressing as scheduled.

He said both the federal and state governments were tackling the rehabilitation works simultaneously on different access paths.

Popoola said rising from a stakeholders’ meeting on July 13, all participants swung into immediate action to ensure minimal traffic discomfort.

“The Federal Ministry of Works has repaired Iddo-Oyingbo Road. We asked the contractor, Messrs Borini Porini, to go there and fill the potholes, which they have done.

“We also cleared the drains there after our meeting with stakeholders on July 11,” he said.

He added that CCECC was deployed to fix failed portions of the Independence Tunnel on Ikorodu Road on Thursday.

Popoola said the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, on its part, fixed bad portions and cleaned drains at Ijora Olopa.

He explained that the Lagos State Government agreed to fix bad portions around the Iganmu Bridge, adding that its public works agency was also fixing some other roads.

The controller had on July 6 announced the plan to close the bridge on July 24 for another phase of repair works and later revealed a traffic management plan.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said 10 major access roads would be opened as alternatives after the closure of the bridge.