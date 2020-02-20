Former Emir of Gwandu calls on Buhari to sack Munguno, Abba Kyari, Service Chiefs

A former Emir of Gwandu, Major Mustapha Jokolo (rtd), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Jokolo who was ADC to Major General Muhammadu Buhari when he was military Head of State, however, expressed sadness over the crisis in the Presidency.

Major Jokolo equally asked President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to voices of Nigerians and sack the Service Chiefs.

While speaking on a radio programme monitored in Kaduna, the monarch noted that altercations between officers holding sensitive offices had never happened during their military regime because they respected each other’s roles and avoided overlaps.

He said the President, the NSA and Chief of Staff should remember that, unless they toe the line of the Nigerian public, Almighty Allah is watching them because Nigeria is greater than any individual.

According to him, “the misunderstanding between them was borne out of greed, selfishness if not, these two are brothers. They are all Muslims and from the same tribe. President Buhari had brought them to assist him in different roles, why then should there be any conflict of roles?”

“Truly, General Munguno had complained, but he did not refer his complaints to the right persons. He should have written directly to President Buhari, on how he felt about his Chief of Staff. This is because Buhari tends to recognize his Chief of Staff as his ‘Deputy President”

“Buhari had said everything should be done through the Chief of Staff, this implied that Buhari has given him limitless power and he can do anything. But this is a misnomer,” he said.

On the service chiefs, he said Nigerians were not happy with the service chiefs and they should have been removed and much better ones appointed.

According to him, “in a saner clime, all the service chiefs would have been sacked also because public outcry was against them coupled with an increasingly deteriorating security situation.”