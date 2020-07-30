Former Minister Sam Momah dies at 77

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah (Rtd.) is dead.

He died on Wednesday afternoon after complicated diabetic issues.

Momah’s death came after celebrating his 77th birthday on July 6 during which he launched his 13th book titled: “Restructuring to save Nigeria from post-oil disintegration.”

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Lifeline Care Association, a not-for-profit organisation offering free emergency rescue services to victims of road traffic accidents, where Momah was serving as a Grand Patron.

“We regret to announce the passing of our Grand Patron, Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Sam Momah (rtd.) – the father to our Founder, Dr. Nkem Momah. His passing occurred yesterday,” the tweet reads.

“His many contributions and unflinching commitment to the growth of our Charity and service to the nation at large will forever be cherished.

The one- time Adjutant General and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command was also the pioneer Director at National War College.

He is survived by a wife, children, and grandchildren.

