Funmi Iyanda goes live with NCDC boss, Hafsat Abiola on Public Eye

TV and film producer, Funmi Iyanda, will on Friday, April 24 at 8 pm (tonight) premiere Public Eye, a series designed to answer questions and connect Nigerians irrespective of class, politics, ethnicity and religion.

With the country and indeed the whole world largely locked down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Funmi will be on @publiceyeng Instagram Live to bring much needed information straight to her audience.

“Nigerians seek solace between conspiracy theories and misinformation.

“All the while an unseen virus haunts the barren streets, threatening to swallow the country whole.

“One question hangs over the city; how did we get here?” producers of Public Eye said in a statement made available to the media.

To answer those questions, Funmi will be speaking Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekwazu; human rights activist and Executive President of Women in Africa (WIA) ‘Hafsat Abiola-Costello, and strategic security and intelligence specialist, Dr. Kabir Adamu, on the first episode in the series.

“Daring to provide context to a deadly disease live, @publiceyeng brings the pandemic frontline to you, unedited, untouched, in full colour,” the producers added.

Watch the teaser video here!