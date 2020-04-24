COVID-19: Gov. Ugwuanyi charges security agencies to enforce total lockdown of land boundaries   

Determined to ensure that Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is contained in Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has charged the security agencies to enforce total lockdown of all land boundaries in the state except movement related to essential duties.

Gov. Ugwuanyi spoke when he visited Enugu-Benue and Enugu-Kogi land boundaries to monitor compliance with his administration’s directives closing all land boundaries and inter-state transportation, among other precautionary measures, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor stressed the strict enforcement of the restriction order at the state’s boundaries and other precautionary measures are in the best public interest.

This came as the Nigeria Army, at its checkpoint in Nsukka, intercepted over 30 vehicles loaded with passengers who were passing through the state.

The intercepted passengers were consequently escorted out of the state by the military with the assistance of the police.

Some of the passengers who were mostly from Northern parts of the country, according to the security officials on duty at the Nsukka Military Checkpoint, disguised and covered themselves with bags of food items, which are allowed into the state as essential commodities.

One of the intercepted passengers, Peter who was coming into the state from Benue State revealed to newsmen that they trekked from the state land boundary from Inyi, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area to Obollo Afor in Udenu LGA, where they boarded bus to their destinations.

Other offending passengers from Port Harcourt heading to the North, disclosed that they passed through the Bonny River to cross the Rivers State’s land boundaries to be able to board buses through Enugu State, to their destinations, stressing that they are desirous to return to their native homes and face the inherent challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

The security officials who escorted the passengers out, warned other intending travelers to stay at home and keep away from Enugu State, as the security agencies in compliance with the directives of the state government will not condone further breaches of the lockdown order in the state.