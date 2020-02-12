Nwodo, monarchs walk out of South-East security summit in protest

Traditional rulers and most dignitaries that gathered for the much advertised South-East Geo-Political Zone Security Summit have walked out the hall in anger after waiting for the Inspector General of Police and the governors for over four hours.

The participants who arrived at the venue in good time among them Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo and Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma were seated before 9 am. They lost their patience well after four hours of sitting down with no reason for the delay communicated to anyone.

When the people got tired of the musical rendition by the police band, Archbishop Chukwuma took the microphone and questioned why no one was talking to the audience on about the endless wait and why the governors and the IG were absent.

He expressed sadness over the act which he described as insulting to the revered personalities that had gathered and Igboland in general.

Shortly after, Chukwuma’s questions, Chief Nwodo stood up and left the hall; he was followed by the traditional rulers and other personalities; all attempts to stop them from leaving proved aborted.

The GOC 82 Division of Nigeria Army, Maj Gen. Lasis Adegboye had even before Chukwuma’s speech left the hall after a long wait.

However, Chukwuma’s leaving the hall was halted by a save-our-soul call from the governors.

Some of the traditional rulers were, however, persuaded on their way out of the complex by the appeal of the Enugu State Commissioner of Police who rushed to the event centre from the Government House where the governors were said to be meeting with the IG.

But while some of the traditional rulers who were still around the complex were pacified by the governors who came to the venue at about 2 pm for an event meant for 9 am, the Ohaneze President General did not return. The Sun