Giadom hands over APC leadership to Buni

Victor Giadom, acting national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has handed over the leadership of the party to the new chairman of the caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The handing over ceremony was held behind closed doors on Monday at the National Working Committee conference room at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

Buni’s appointment came after the APC NEC meeting conveyed by Giadom and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee last Thursday.

However, at the handing over ceremony, Giadom assured members of the committee of his readiness to support and partner with the team towards the realization of the party’s goals.

He also prayed to God to give Buni, who is the governor of Yobe, the wisdom to manage the affairs of the party.

He said: “I Chief Honourable Victor Giadom the outgoing acting national chairman, today Monday 29th of June 2020 hands over to the chairman and members of the national caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress.

“I assure the committee of my readiness to partner with them to achieve the party goals and objectives towards a successful national convention.

“I pray that the almighty God grants you wisdom to pilot the affairs of the party.”