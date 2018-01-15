Mrs. Ugwuanyi visits home for war veterans, leprosy centre

The wife of the Enugu State governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has presented some food items and wheel chairs to many individuals and charity homes across the state.

The gesture carried out in collaboration with the Igbo Daughters in America (Umuada Igbo bi na America) saw the Enugu State first lady and her team visiting some rehabilitation homes in Oji River like the Oji River Leprosy Centre and Home for War Veterans, whose residents commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his kind disposition.

Describing the governor as a man with a remarkable humanitarian record, a war veteran, Mr. Emeka Oliwe, said:

“We have seen many governors in Enugu State and other states of the federation, both past and present, and none can be compared with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. He has shown that he is a man with the spirit of God. We don’t know how to describe him as far as kindness is concerned; he is a man after our heart and God in his infinite mercy gave him a wife like him, a woman filled with passion to assist people,” he said.

Also speaking, the leader of the Igbo Daughters in America, Mrs. Grace Agude, said the group was a non-governmental organization inspired by the humanitarian disposition of Governor Ugwuanyi and his wife towards uplifting the status of the down trodden in the society.

“We are an NGO based in America, determined to assist our people in South East and South South. We do this without the knowledge of government or the public, but in America we hear good stories about Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and our darling mummy, his wife. We decided to visit her and tell her our mission today, and she informed us that she was proposing to visit this centre at Oji River with the same gesture and suggested that we should go together,” Mrs. Agude noted.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi stated that the visit was part of Governor Ugwuanyi’s unflinching commitment to assist the less-privileged and vulnerable people in the society.

“Please continue praying for our governor and Enugu State as a whole. He cares for you and that is why he has sent me to you because youu are not different from us. You know that our governor does not discriminate, so we will not abandon you,” she explained.