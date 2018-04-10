Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the Deputy Chairman of Nkanu West Local Government Area, Hon. Sunday Nnamani (left) and a stakeholder, Chief Mike Onu (right) during an inspection tour of the ongoing Urban Renewal projects on flood control and traffic de-congestion at Four-Corner junction, Ozalla, along Enugu -Port Harcourt expressway, yesterday.

Next: L-R: Nthabiseng Motsepe, Snr. Manager, Corporate Communications & Stakeholder Relations, Nissan Sub-Sahara, Africa Department; Ace Polish explorers Albert Wojtowicz and Arkady Pawel Fiedler with Parvir Singh, Managing Director, Stallion NMN and Amit Sharma, Head of Sales and Marketing of Nissan National Sales Company Stallion NMN at the media briefing heralding the arrival in Lagos of the Ace Polish explorers that drove by road from Cape Town South Africa in a first ever electric vehicle expedition across Africa using world’s most popular Electric Nissan LEAF car.
Related Articles
L-R: Nthabiseng Motsepe, Snr. Manager, Corporate Communications & Stakeholder Relations, Nissan Sub-Sahara, Africa Department; Ace Polish explorers Albert Wojtowicz and Arkady Pawel Fiedler with Parvir Singh, Managing Director, Stallion NMN and Amit Sharma, Head of Sales and Marketing of Nissan National Sales Company Stallion NMN at the media briefing heralding the arrival in Lagos of the Ace Polish explorers that drove by road from Cape Town South Africa in a first ever electric vehicle expedition across Africa using world’s most popular Electric Nissan LEAF car.
April 10, 2018
L-R: Mrs. Uduak Oludemi, CEO Ndiaudee; Mrs. Ifeoma Chigbogwu, MD/CEO, Quazy Global Ltd; and Mrs. Lilian Onyejekwe at Ifeoma’s birthday bash in Lagos.
April 2, 2018