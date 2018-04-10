Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the Deputy Chairman of Nkanu West Local Government Area, Hon. Sunday Nnamani (left) and a stakeholder, Chief Mike Onu (right) during an inspection tour of the ongoing Urban Renewal projects on flood control and traffic de-congestion at Four-Corner junction, Ozalla, along Enugu -Port Harcourt expressway, yesterday.

April 10, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Manny Essien, Senior Broadcaster at Cool FM, Lagos felicitates with Mrs. Ifeoma Chigbogwu, MD/CEO, Quazy Global Ltd during her birthday party in Lagos.