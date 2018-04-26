Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) presenting to the General Manager of Enugu Rangers International Football Club, Davidson Owumi, the keys to the brand new 32-seater and 14-seater Toyota Hiace buses procured for the club by the state govt yesterday.

Related Articles
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun with the Minister of Finance, Republic of Niger, Mr. Hassoumi Massoudou, during the International Conference on Fight Against the Financing of Terrorism in Paris, France, on Thursday.
April 26, 2018
The Onojie of Ekpoma and the Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Sam Ikpea at the palaceof the royal father during his investiture as patron of the club yesterday.
April 26, 2018
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (on cap) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (behind) and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (right) at a civic reception for the governor by the people of Aninri Local Government Area, who endorsed him for a second term in office.
April 25, 2018