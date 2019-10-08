Gov. Lalong swears in 23 commissioners

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday inaugurated 23 commissioners with a call on them to work toward achieving “tangible results”.

“I will drive you hard to achieve results; I won’t settle for anything less,” Lalong told the new officials shortly after they took their oaths of office in Jos.

The governor tasked the commissioners on loyalty, diligence, commitment, probity and accountability, noting that the attributes were crucial to the state’s development plans and key to realising the three-pillar policy thrust of the administration.

“The policy thrusts are hinged on peace, security and good governance, physical infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth.

“I will not hesitate to reprimand, chastise, query and, where necessary, discipline by removal from office, anyone who goes contrary to the agenda of the “Rescue Administration” and extant public civil service rules,” he warned.