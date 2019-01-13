Grassroots Gov. Ugwuanyi provides succour to neglected community

There was excitement as Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Amaigbo/Amawusa suburb in Obiagu, Ogui Nike, Enugu North Local Government Area, to identify with them and know how they were faring.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who was cheered by jubilant residents of the area, teeming supporters and admirers, trekked to the interior part of the community and took time to listen to them and to ascertain the challenges they encounter with a view to addressing them.

After identifying their basic needs, the governor directed the immediate restoration of electricity to the suburb for the people to enjoy constant power supply. He promised them that his commissioner for works and infrastructure will visit next week to take necessary action towards the rehabilitation of the road and connection of the bridge that will link the area with the neighboring communities.

Gov. Ugwuanyi offered immediate appointment to two residents of the area as his Executive Assistants, amid jubilation and reiterated his administration’s commitment towards the wellbeing of the people of the state, whom he described as the true heroes of democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr. Emeka Eze thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the unscheduled visit and commended his humility and passion for their wellbeing. Mr. Eze also applauded the governor for the quick intervention he made to ameliorate their plight, stressing that the gesture has gone a long way to give them a sense of belonging as citizens of the state.

He therefore assured the governor of their total support for his re-election in March this year for him to continue the good work he has started.