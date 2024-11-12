The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called on the people of Ondo State to shun acts of vote trading in Saturday’s governorship election.

Obi who expressed concern over the state of democracy in Nigeria said those buying votes were using stolen money to perpetrate the act and must be resisted.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated this while speaking at the governorship campaign rally of the LP in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday.

According to him, the Nigerian democracy was suffering and it had been turned to transitional politics. He called on everyone to be involved in the rebuilding process of Nigeria.

He said, “We are here for the campaign of the gubernatorial election coming up on Saturday. We know democracy is suffering in Nigeria; we know they’ve turned democracy into transitional politics, but we still insist that we continue to campaign and tell Nigerians that this is time to start building a new Nigeria.

“A Nigeria where a child of nobody is somebody, a Nigeria where there will be equal opportunity, a Nigeria where we put people out of poverty, a Nigeria where our children will be in school, where our hospitals will work.

“We don’t want people to give us money that they’ve stolen from us, and thereafter, they continue to steal more. We want to stop the stealing and start the rebuilding; we want to stop the destroying and start the rebuilding; we want to move this country from consumption to production so we can create jobs. That’s why we are here campaigning.

“Ondo electorate should shun vote buying and selling because it’s money that they’ve stolen that they are using to buy them. We must resist them.”

Addressing the party supporters, who wore orange colour attire singing and dancing, at the rally, the governorship candidate of the party, Mr Sola Ebisen, described LP as the only party that can transform the state, calling on the people to vote for the party.

“Labour Party is the most popular political party in Ondo State. This is a party that the people of Ondo State voted for twice and was in power in this state between 2009 and 2017. Our programs policies and even projects are everywhere, and you know it. Everywhere you go in Ondo State, all the projects you see are in the colour of the dress I am wearing.

“I am deliberately wearing the orange colour, which is the colour of the Labour Party and the colour you will see in every project. Our presidential candidate is here to give support and to let Nigerians know that the Labour Party is the party to vote for”, Ebiseni boasted.