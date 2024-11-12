The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned a Nigerien national, Ibrahim Mohammad, his family, and other guests, over alleged naira abuse at his wedding to Amina Babagana Zannah, in Kano.

The invitation follows a viral video depicting individuals spraying naira notes at the event, drawing public attention and backlash as part of the agency’s ongoing campaign against currency abuse.

A statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, confirmed the commission’s response to the incident.

Initial reports mistakenly attributed the naira-spraying incident to the wedding of Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, leading to widespread public concern and editorial coverage from a major national newspaper.

However, Oyewale explained that EFCC’s investigation clarified that the naira abuse actually occurred at the wedding dinner of Zannah, daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, also known as Hafsat Gold Nigeria, the CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise with offices in Abuja, Kano, and Dubai.

He stated that Haruna acknowledged the incident, explaining that the groom’s family, hailing from Niger Republic, sprayed naira and dollar bills as part of the celebrations.

EFCC, emphasizing its dedication to upholding currency regulations, stated that it will act against anyone who violates these rules, regardless of status or nationality, while ensuring that no one is wrongfully accused.

The commission noted the importance of public vigilance and the impact of its currency-protection campaign across the country.

The statement read, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a viral video where the nation’s currency, Naira, was freely sprayed at a wedding ceremony in Kano, Kano State on Friday, October 24, 2024.

“Allegations of the abuse of the Naira were imputed to Mrs Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje, by Nigerians from all walks of life, including an Editorial by a leading and respected National Newspaper.

“As a responsible and accountable anti-corruption agency campaigning against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy, the EFCC swung into action by analysing the video and findings showed that the alleged naira abuse actually happened but not at the wedding of Goje’s daughter but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah held on the afore-mentioned date.

“Zannah is the daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna(a.ka. Hafsat Gold Nigeria) who is the Chief Executive Officer of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise with offices in Abuja, Kano and Dubai (United Arab Emirate).

“Haruna confirmed the viral video. She admitted that the alleged naira abuse took place at the wedding dinner of her daughter. The bridegroom, Ibrahim Mohammad hails from Niger Republic and those that allegedly sprayed naira notes and dollar bills were from the groom’s family in Niger Republic.

“The Commission has invited the Nigerien groom, Mohammad, to report at its national headquarters in Abuja, with everyone that sprayed naira notes at his wedding with Zannah.

“While the EFCC appreciates the consciousness its campaigns against naira abuse is building across the country, it will not move against anyone wrongly accused of an alleged crime. The Commission remains steadfast in this crusade and would spare no offender, no matter how highly placed.”