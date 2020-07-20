Guber poll: Okunbo, Oshiomhole sponsoring thugs to cause mayhem, undermine will of Edo people – Osagie

…govt’ll act within the law to neutralise plots

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie has said Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the sacked former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Captain Hosa Okunba, a Benin billionaire, are the ones sponsoring thugs in the state with a view to undermine the will of the people in the forthcoming September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

In a statement, Osagie said the duo and their allies have resorted to violence after discovering that they cannot win the governorship election in a fair contest.

According to him, “It has come to our notice that the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and a Benin billionaire, Captain Hosa Okunbo, held a meeting on July, 19, 2020, where they perfected plans to recruit thugs to disrupt the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state, having discovered that they cannot win the election in a fair contest.”

“In the meeting held at Okunbo’s residence on Aiguobasimwin Street, GRA, Benin City, they met with these thugs, gave them targets and paid them in advance to cause trouble and undermine the will of the people during the elections.”

He stressed that Okunbo is a key figure in the gang-up to take Edo backward, adding, “He is actively supporting and sponsoring the warlords, thugs and ill-intentioned politicians that are scheming to dislodge Governor Godwin Obaseki so they can have free access to the state’s treasury.

“The people are not deceived any longer with Okunbo’s repeated denials that he is not involved in politics.”

Noting that the state government would act within the ambit of extant laws to neutralise the plots by Oshiomhole and Okunbo, he said, “We are therefore calling on security agencies to quickly intervene, investigate and reign in Okunbo in his quest to set the state ablaze and foist an unpopular candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on the people through violence and thuggery.

“The Edo State Government would, however, not rest on its oars in exploring all legal options to fish out these merchants of violence and destruction and bring them to justice.”