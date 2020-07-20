Video: Acting NDDC boss collapses during House hearing

The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, fainted on Monday during an investigative hearing at the National Assembly.

Pondei collapsed where he was seated as members of the House Committee on NDDC grilled him.

The committee had grilled him for about 45 minutes before he passed out.

Pondei has been rushed out of the Conference Room 231, venue of the investigative hearing on illegal spending and mismanagement of funds in the commission.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, however, stayed behind. – Video: Courtesy of Channels TV.