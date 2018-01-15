Herdsmen: I won’t protect criminals – Buhari tells Benue leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured Benue State leaders who met with him on recent killings in the state that he will never protect criminals.

He has again ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the recent killings in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed these while speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that lasted about an hour.

Ortom said the state could not spare 10,000 hectares the Federal Government requested to establish cattle colonies in the state.

Ortom said they also appealed to Buhari to cause the arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders who, he said, were still issuing threats of attacks.

He said the President assured them that there is no room for impunity and that he would ensure there is peace in Benue.

The governor also denied the allegations that he was arming militias.

