Herdsmen kidnap woman, stepson in Ondo, demand N10m ransom

A woman, Mrs Olawumi Adeleye, and her stepson, Destiny Paul, have been kidnapped on the Airport Road, Osi, in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on their way from church on Sunday.

According to a source, the herdsmen blocked the road with cows, forcing Adeleye, who was driving a Lexus car, to stop, thereby making it easy for the abductors to take her and Paul to an unknown destination.

“Mrs Adeleye was coming from the church with her boy when suddenly, the Fulani herdsmen put scores of their cows on the road. As the woman was trying to make a U-turn in order to escape from the scene, they attacked her, damaged her car and took her and the boy away,” the source said.

A family source stated that after some hours, the kidnappers contacted the woman’s husband and demanded N10m ransom.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph, said police personnel were on the trail of the hoodlums.

“We have already swung into action and we will soon get the victims back unhurt. We have also started investigating the incident,” Joseph stated.

The monarch of Osi, Oba David Olajide, alleged that the victims were abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen on their way from church.

“It happened very close to the Akure airport; they (victims) were kidnapped around 5.20pm yesterday (Sunday),” Oba Olajide said.