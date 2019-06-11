Gov. Akeredolu escapes kidnappers’ ambush on motorway

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has confirmed that suspected kidnappers targeted his convoy on the Akure-Ibadan road, South-West Nigeria.

Akeredolu, who did not mention the exact date of the incident, said the suspects ran into the bush when security men attached to him opened fire.

Several kidnappings have been recorded on the road despite the heavy presence of security men on the highway.

Recently, two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps were abducted. Musibau Adetunmbi, an Ibadan-based lawyer, and Adeyinka Adegbehingbe, a professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, also suffered a similar fate.

Speaking on a live television programme on Sunday, Akeredolu said he and his colleagues were working towards ending the “siege to the South-West.”

He said, “I have encountered them (kidnappers) before; so security issue is not limited to the masses alone.”

“My convoy was targeted but my security people shot into the air to scare them away. They fled into the bush on Akure-Ibadan road. We, as governors, will do something about the issue. We are discussing with the Federal Government. It is real that travellers are not safe on the road.

“It looks like it’s only the masses that are affected as big men are enjoying themselves as they drive in convoy. Is that so?”

Asked if he was afraid of being kidnapped, the governor said, “Nobody can kidnap me, I have passed that stage.”