Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation celebrates Children’s Day with Lagos IDPs

In a bid to alleviate child hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria, Hollandia, the leading dairy brand from the stables of CHI Limited, on Monday, May 27, 2019 donated dairy products to more than 500 children at the Bogije Internally Displaced Person’s (IDP) camp in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation chose Children’s Day, marked every 27th of May, as well as the World Nutrition Day, which comes up every 28th of May, to celebrate with the children as both days are of great importance. Though the initial target for the intervention was 300 children, the outpouring of persons from within the community led to engagement of a larger number of disadvantaged children.

Speaking during the visit, the Managing Director CHI Ltd, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, represented by the Head of Administration, Mr. Ebere Osunkwo, stated that “As a socially responsible company, we are naturally passionate about child nutrition. And in cognizance of the unsatisfactory situation with child nutrition globally and nationally, we initiated the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation as a vehicle for contributing, in our own way, towards slowing down the spiraling number of cases of hunger and malnutrition amongst children.”

He added that the Bogije IDP camp visit marked a notable milestone in the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation’s drive towards alleviating child hunger and malnutrition.

Going further, he stated that “Many children have found themselves in certain adverse conditions due to no fault of theirs. When you think of these children in the IDP camps, you can imagine how many go to bed hungry every single night. Even when they get to eat, how nutritious is the food they consume? So we thought to ourselves, what better way to identify with them than on their day. This is why we chose to celebrate the Children’s Day and World Nutrition Day with them and at least put smiles on their faces.

Responding on behalf of the community, Chief Tajudeen Oniwolu, the Baale of the Bogije Oniwolu Estate, expressed his gratitude and joy at the event which he described as auspicious. He said: “I am very grateful to the management of CHI Ltd for this special visit and the donation of their products to the children today being Children’s Day. It is obvious for all to see that the children are very happy and as the Baale of this community, this really gladdens my heart. I call on other companies to emulate this kind gesture. I also beckon on CHI Ltd to continue with this very laudable initiative.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Regina Ayomanor, Project Coordinator, Web of Hearts Foundation said: “As seen on the faces of the children, we are indeed happy and grateful to Hollandia for this act of kindness to the IDP children in this community. It is true that children ought to live up to their dreams, but some of these children have no food, not to talk of a future. We say a big thank you to Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation for the huge impact they have made today and look forward to more partnerships with them in the future.”

The donations were made under the auspices of the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation, the vehicle for the brand’s corporate social responsibility initiative which aims to alleviate child hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria.