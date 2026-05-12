Two outstanding graduating students of the Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management have been rewarded with brand new vehicles by Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, in recognition of their exceptional academic performances.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Government House in Katsina as part of the state government’s commitment to rewarding excellence and encouraging hard work among students.

The beneficiaries, Ibrahim Mai Nasara Bugaje of the Department of Networking and System Security and Aisha Isiaku of the Department of Computer Software Engineering, emerged as the institution’s overall best graduating students with CGPAs of 4.92 and 4.75 respectively.

Governor Radda said the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise he made during the institution’s convocation ceremony held on April 28, 2026, where he pledged vehicles and employment opportunities for the best graduating students.

He congratulated the beneficiaries on their achievements and urged them to continue contributing positively to the development of Katsina State and Nigeria.

“I hope you will continue to be beneficial to the state, put more effort into its development, and inspire younger generations to follow in your footsteps,” the governor stated.

Earlier in his speech during the occasion, the Katsina State Head of Service, Falalu Bawale, presented the students to the governor and described the award as part of the government’s tradition of recognising and rewarding academic excellence.