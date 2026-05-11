Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday condemned the murder of a youth at the main gate of the University of Benin by gunmen in broad daylight on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele.

The governor said the killing on a day regarded as sacred by many is an affront to human dignity, a threat to public safety, and an attack on everything his administration stands for, noting that it is completely unacceptable.

The statement added, “Governor Okpebholo extends his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, whose life was violently and senselessly cut short.

“The Edo State Police Command has commenced investigations into the incident, while security agencies are working round the clock to identify and apprehend all those responsible. They may run, but they cannot hide forever.

“Governor Okpebholo assures the public and the family of the victim that the case will not be swept under the rug. The perpetrators will be found and justice will be served.

“The governor reiterates his administration’s firm resolve to stamp out cultism in all its forms across Edo State. Since assuming office, his administration has taken deliberate and sustained steps to confront the cult menace head-on.

“These efforts include sustained security operations in cult-prone communities across the state, resulting in the arrest and prosecution of numerous suspected cultists; close collaboration between the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Army to disrupt and dismantle cult networks operating within the state; community engagement initiatives involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, and civil society organisations in the fight against cult violence; and strong support for the rehabilitation and reintegration of young persons vulnerable to cult recruitment, recognising that long-term peace requires both enforcement and prevention.

“The governor stated that these efforts are already yielding results. He noted that the murder of a young person in broad daylight is a grim reminder that the battle is far from over and that the government must continue to intensify its efforts.

“Edo State will not be a sanctuary for criminals. Those who carry arms and terrorise innocent people will face the full consequences of the law.”

He urged members of the public with useful information regarding the killing to contact the Edo State Police Command or any other security agency immediately.

He said all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.

“The Edo State Government remains fully committed to securing every community and every part of the state, so that no family will have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to senseless cult violence,” he added.

Recall that Alexander Omogiate was shot dead by masked gunmen in his JLK Mercedes Benz while driving out of the main gate of the campus at Ugbowo on Sunday night.

Eyewitnesses said the student was shot at a close range by masked gunmen who later fled the scene.

The victim had reportedly finished his exams in the Political Science department about an hour earlier before he met his tragic end.

Two other victims in the JLK Mercedes Benz who survived the attack were said to have been rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

One student said, “They shot him at close range and there was no way he could have survived the attack. Two others who were in the vehicle were also injured and rushed to the school’s health care centre.”

Operatives from the Ugbowo Divisional Police Headquarters were at the scene evacuating the remains of the victim.

The command, in a statement by the spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed that the attack took place at about 17:00hrs and that investigation has commenced into the fatal shooting.

She said three other occupants in the car sustained various degrees of injuries while a passerby was also hit by a bullet.