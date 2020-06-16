I have failed the people of Katsina – Gov Masari laments

Governor Aminu Masari has lamented his failure to protect the people of Katsina from bandits who continuously ravage and kill residents.

He described the bandits as “animals who kill indiscriminately,” and expressed sadness as residents of the state have never had rest since he was elected as governor.

In a state of melancholy, Masari said; “I don’t know what to tell them. I cannot look at them in the face because we have failed to protect them, contrary to our pledge to ensure the security of lives and property throughout the state.

“I never expected the behaviour and the attitude of people living in the forests, the bandits, whose behaviour is worse than that of animals. In the forest, a lion or a tiger kills only when it is hungry and it doesn’t kill all animals, it only kills the one it can eat at a time.

“Our role is to complement efforts of the security agencies for which I believe we are doing nothing less than 90 per cent in terms of whatever is expected of us, based on resources available to us.”