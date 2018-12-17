Igbo in Lagos back Sanwo-Olu

A section of Igbo community in Lagos State, under the aegis of ‘Ndigbo Friends of Sanwo-Olu in Lagos,’ has backed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu.

They also conferred a chieftaincy title ‘Ugo Chi Mere Eze,’ on him, meaning ‘Only God that makes a king.’

Sanwo-Olu received the title at an event in National Stadium, Surulere yesterday, where leader of the group, Dr. Chris Nwachukwu pledged their support for him.

According to him: “We see the quality of good governance and representation in in APC, its governorship candidate and the deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

In his reaction, Sanwo-olu assured all none indigene in Lagos that his government, if elected would continue to protect their interest, especially the Igbo and their businesses.

In a related development, Ogun State indigenes in the United States of America, Europe and Canada have endorsed the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, and promised to mobilise support for his election in 2019.

They also expressed appreciation to the Yewa traditional council of Obas, Awori Traditional Council of Obas and Yewa Development Council, the highest socio-cultural organisation in Yewaland for declaring their support for Isiaka.

Chairman of Friends of GNI in the Diaspora, Prince Ademola Adejobi at the weekend, said Ogun State indigenes in the diaspora have decided to be involved in who becomes the governor of the state in 2019.

Ademola who led the group to pay solidarity visit to Isiaka in his Abeokuta residence said Ogun would be better if Isiaka was elected the governor because of his antecedent and widespread support in the state.