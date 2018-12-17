Buhari clocks 76 today, Jonathan, SGF, others hail him

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustaphaand, some lawmakers have extended their felicitations to President Muhammadu Buhari, who clocks 76 on Monday (today).

In a goodwill message he personally signed in Abuja on Sunday, the former President thanked God who, he said, blessed President Buhari with long life.

Jonathan further noted that President Buhari had contributed so much to the development of Nigeria, having served the nation in different capacities, and “always giving his best whenever he is called upon to serve.”

He said, “Yours has been a life of great service to our dear nation, having served as a brave soldier, governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, and now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Jonathan, who further highlighted Buhari’s patriotism and deep commitment to Nigeria’s development, also prayed to God to grant the President good health and more productive years.”

Also, Mustapha, in his message, said: “Consistency. This is the hallmark of a great leader. You say what you ‘ll do. And you do exactly as you’ve said.

“You have matched your consistency with good vision. You have said that Nigeria, under your watch, will be great. Like the great leader you’ve always been, you are leading the charge from the front in spite of grave distractions and gang-ups. We, your followers, are proud to join you to build a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“As you attain the 76th year landmark, we pray that your strength be renewed. When the job is done, posterity will know that President Buhari did his best for Nigeria the way only a true patriot could have.

“Happy birthday, Mr. President.”

In his congratulatory message, a member of the House of Representatives, Umar Bago, (All Progressives Congress, Niger State) on Sunday, described Buhari as a committed progressive concerned with the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religious and political differences.

The lawmaker commended the President for his political commitment to the ongoing fight against corruption, insurgency, cattle rustling and sectarian crisis.

“Mr President has succeeded in repositioning the country for the better in security, transport, massive roads construction, provision of farming implements and diversification of the economy.

“I am pleased to join your family and other well wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilling life of honest, committed to the well being of all ordinary Nigerians.

” At 76, your contributions to national growth have remained undiminished as you continue to fearlessly lend your strong voice and strategic support to the genuine efforts toward making our nation great.

“I pray that God will still keep you longer to play greater role in the stabilisation of our country.”