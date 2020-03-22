Ikeja Electric inaugurates new feeders to boost supply

Ikeja Electric, one of the nation’s power distribution companies, says it has inaugurated two new feeders to further boost supply to customers in its network.

The company said in a statement that the two new feeders were Igando 33KV and Ijegun 33KV feeders.

It said these had enabled better alignment and strengthened the network.

It said the feeders would also enable beneficiary communities to experience improved power supply.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr Felix Ofulue, said the company had consistently strengthened its network through new projects designed to boost electricity supply to customers and create exceptional service.

He said, “At Ikeja Electric, improvement of our network and enhancement of operations are a critical requirement because we are committed to maintaining and ensuring efficient service delivery. And it will only get better as we roll out this expansion initiatives.

“We will continue to strengthen our lines and embark on new projects where necessary, in order to ensure that our equipment and installations are optimised, while also reducing downtime supply in order to satisfy our customers.”

He added that the project would address issues of “fluctuations, load-shedding on overloaded distribution transformers and perennial faults resulting to frequent downtime within the network.”

According to the statement, the alignment carried out in the network made the Shasha 33KV feeder to be moved from T3 100MVA to T2 60MVA.

“Now, Igando Injection Substation feeds from Igando 33KV feeder, Ijegun Injection Substation feeds from Ijegun 33KV feeder and Egbe 33KV feeds only line loads,” it said.

Ikeja Electric appealed to customers to report issues or faults promptly, ensure protection of its installations within their locality, pay monthly bills on time and avoid assault on its staff.

The company noted that several strategic projects aimed at bolstering the network were ongoing across its six business units and would be completed in due time.